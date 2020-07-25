Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $13.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

About Inter Pipeline

