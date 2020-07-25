Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

