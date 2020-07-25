Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.14).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Insiders bought a total of 171 shares of company stock valued at $30,034 over the last quarter.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 179.15 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 172.65. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2861.2501553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

