RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 500.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,606,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Compass Point cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other RPT Realty news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,399.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

