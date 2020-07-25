Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Down 1.5%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.47, approximately 51,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sasol to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sasol by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 707.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

