Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

