Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.28

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.28 and traded as low as $2.91. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 7,745,898 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $99.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.28.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

