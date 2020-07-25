Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $5.90. Severn Bancorp shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 2,353 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Severn Bancorp worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

