Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,330.63 ($28.68).

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,250 ($27.69) to GBX 2,300 ($28.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 2,450 ($30.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($30.77) to GBX 2,550 ($31.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,250 ($27.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,422 ($29.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,455.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,443.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Severn Trent has a one year low of GBX 24.52 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,716 ($33.42). The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 146 ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 135.20 ($1.66) by GBX 10.80 ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Severn Trent will post 14003.9986043 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of GBX 60.05 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.03. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 150.83%.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 809 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,820.50 ($24,391.46). Also, insider James Bowling sold 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,471 ($30.41), for a total transaction of £101,681.65 ($125,131.25).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

