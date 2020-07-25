SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 32,483 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

