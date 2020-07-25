SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 73,913 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,913 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.