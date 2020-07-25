SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 124.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Saia by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Saia by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,740,000.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

SAIA opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.38. Saia Inc has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

