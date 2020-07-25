SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 115,784 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uniti Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.77 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.81). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $266.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

