SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,188 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

