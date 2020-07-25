SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,838 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 51,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 256.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 66,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.37. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.