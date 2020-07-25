SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,488 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.