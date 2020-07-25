SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 84,523 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,869.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 581,569 shares of company stock worth $11,012,033 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.