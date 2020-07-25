SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 151,582 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 151,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.53% of Lumber Liquidators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $21.51 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $620.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.