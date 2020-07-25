SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 65.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $306.92 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $309.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.