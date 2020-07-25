SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 1,734.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 140,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

