SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 528.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 33,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,311,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.53 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

