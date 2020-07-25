SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,961,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,209 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after buying an additional 928,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $53,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 94.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,424,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

