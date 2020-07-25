SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 81.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $4,713,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,262,077 shares of company stock worth $938,732,853. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.