SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Acacia Communications worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acacia Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

