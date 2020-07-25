SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,528 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 710.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 189,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

