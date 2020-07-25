SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 478,362 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

