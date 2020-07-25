SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 84,206 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

NYSE:EQR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

