Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,015.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $843.00 to $1,015.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $929.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,074.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $900.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.