Signature Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

