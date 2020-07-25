Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day moving average is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.