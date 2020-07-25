SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post sales of $346.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.68 million and the highest is $347.90 million. SLM posted sales of $405.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.93 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $6.98 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.