Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 1.1%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $42.06, approximately 7,099 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 484,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $1,824,876. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $6,209,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $6,150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at $2,986,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

