Spinnaker Trust Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1,489.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.