Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $372.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.