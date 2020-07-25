Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.22. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

