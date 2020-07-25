Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Star Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Star Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base metal properties in Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company focuses on developing its flagship property, the Longstreet Property, which covers a total area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.