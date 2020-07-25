State Street Corp Sells 28,894 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,651,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last 90 days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.