State Street Corp Sells 91,663 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.14% of Lazard worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,091,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Lazard by 89.9% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 313,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 148,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

