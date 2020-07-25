Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

MITO stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

