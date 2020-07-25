Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $85.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1,126.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

