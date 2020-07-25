Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.86

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and traded as high as $15.25. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

