SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.62. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 1,767 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

