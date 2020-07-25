Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunoco.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 197,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -818.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.