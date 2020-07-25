SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVCBY. Danske downgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

