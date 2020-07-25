Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.91. Synchrony Financial reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

SYF opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

