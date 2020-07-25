SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

