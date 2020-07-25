Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $721,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $308.95 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.75.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $23,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

