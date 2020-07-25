Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research lowered Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TEF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. Telefonica has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica by 214.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonica by 345.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 102.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telefonica in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

