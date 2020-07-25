Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Lessened by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,957,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Teradyne stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

