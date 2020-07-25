Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $800.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $822.67.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

